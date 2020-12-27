Attempt to reintroduce water charges would lead to savage response from public, TDs say

The Government should have "political courage" and consider charging for water again, a Green TD says.

Malcolm Noonan told the Sunday Independent supply shortages in Dublin make the issue critical.

Mr Noonan said it could reduce consumption and avoid drinking water shortages in Dublin.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he shares that view.

But Dublin Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe says the public has made its views clear on water charges He says charges for "normal" use are out of the question but cannot rule out charges for "waste".

"Normal household usage will never be metered again. We have already been through this argument, there was a very long and protracted debate about it.

"Despite Malcolm Noonan's view - and it is his view - that we should have water charges for normal household usage that is not something that Fianna Fáil would support and I don't see it being part of any action of this government."

People Before Profit has said putting water charges back on the agenda will put a "wolf" at the Government's door.

Bríd Smith said any attempt to bring back charges would lead to a savage response from the public.

"We always said that at some point in the future, they will try again to reintroduce water charges and now they are trying to 'green-wash' it by getting the Green Party to push the boat out on this one," said Ms Smith.

"They are slow learners if they think that this issue is going to be accepted or palatable.

"This is an attempt to put out the feelers. 'We are going to reintroduce the wolf', well if they think they are going to reintroduce the water charges the public will become the wolf to give the Green Party of any of the Government parties their answer on it."