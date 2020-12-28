Labour leader open to party merger with Social Democrats

The Labour Party is open to merging with the Social Democrats and believes it will be part of a left-wing Government in the coming years.

A left-led coalition is a possibility 'within two elections', Labour leader Alan Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said his party, which is a "knocking on doors" type of political organisation, has been massively impacted by Covid-19, but is confident they will bounce back in the polls when restrictions ease.

Mr Kelly, who took over as leader this year, believes the party's polling will improve when they can start campaigning on the ground again.

"We're a party that works very hard. I think we have to work harder than most other parties," he said.

"We're also a national party, quite distinguishable from Social Democrats, we have a foothold in most constituencies."

Asked about the possibility of Labour and the Social Democrats joining to form one political group, Mr Kelly said: "Any right-minded people in both parties would have to think that some way into the future that's a possibility."

However, he added that "Labour will always be the brand".

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the Tipperary TD said: "When you say a coalition of the left or a left-led coalition, I believe that can happen, certainly within two elections.

"But my definition of the left wouldn't necessarily be what others think. I always start this conversation by defining who's on the left, are the Green Party on the left or are they a particular organisation with a certain agenda?" he asked.

His party, which is a "knocking on doors" type of political organisation, has been massively impacted by Covid-19, but is confident they will bounce back

Mr Kelly said he doesn't consider Sinn Féin to be left-wing and instead dubbed them a "nationalist-populist party" whose focus is 'nationalism' not republicanism, and added that he doesn't think Solidarity-PBP would ever want to enter Government and so would discount them from any left-leaning coalition.

The Labour party has remained at between 4% and 5% since the General Election in February when they secured six Dáil seats, the same number as the Social Democrats.

"I am one of the very few politicians who is very honest about polling. There's only one poll that matters, but every politician follows the polls. Anyone who says they don't is telling lies," Mr Kelly said.

"The Labour party has gone through cycles in the past. We've had very bad elections but we've come through them and have come back up again. This is going to be a cycle and that's why I've committed that I want to stay as the leader for multiple elections to bring the party back."

Mr Kelly said he "quite open" about the fact that "there isn't a huge amount of difference" on a lot of issues between his party and the Social Democrats which is co-led by Catherine Murphy and former Labour TD Roisin Shortall.

"But there is a difference as regards emphasis, work ethic, geographical reach and tradition. We've done a huge amount in relation to workers rights. A big focus next year for us will be around the issue of women and pay equality. So we've a different emphasis."

Pressed about a potential merger of the two parties, Mr Kelly said: "That may very well happen but they are a separate party. They're independent of us, they do their own thing and I respect that, we will do the same."