Status yellow wind and rain warnings issued for entire country on St Stephen's Day

Both warnings will come into effect at 3pm on St Stephen's Day. File Picture

Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 19:35
Steven Heaney

Met Éireann have issued two separate status yellow weather warnings for the entire country for St Stephen’s day and Sunday, December 27.

Wind Warning

A status yellow wind warning will come into effect from 3pm on St Stephen’s day. 

Westerly winds associated with Atlantic Storm Bella look set to reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65 km/h from this time onwards. 

Gusts with speeds of 90km/h to 110km/ph are also expected. More powerful gusts are forecast for coastal areas.

Due to a combination of strong winds, high waves, and forecasted storm surge, Met Éireann also says there is a risk of coastal flooding, especially along the West coast.

The warning will be in place until 4am on Sunday, December 27.

Rainfall Warning

The second warning, a national status yellow rainfall warning, also comes into effect at 3pm on St Stephen’s Day.

Heavy showers are forecast for every county in Ireland, as rain moves Southwards across the country. There is also a warning of localised flooding in some areas.

Met Eireann’s rainfall warnings will also be in place until 4am on Sunday.

The forecaster says any further updates will be issued on their website and social media accounts.

A Status yellow Marine Warning, issued at 5pm on Christmas Day, is also now in effect. 

Southwest gales or strong gales are expected to develop on tomorrow morning on coastal waters from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head, extending to all sea areas Saturday afternoon and evening.

