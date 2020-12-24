Suspicious objects found in Christmas Eve security operation

Suspicious objects found in Christmas Eve security operation
A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in Coleraine on Christmas following the discovery of suspicious objects. (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 11:40
Rebecca Black, PA

Four suspicious objects have been found in a Christmas Eve security alert in Coleraine.

A security operation is under way in the Heights area of the town.

A number of homes have been evacuated and diversions are in place.

A PSNI spokesman said there are no further details at this stage.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the incident has caused serious disruption to residents.

“This is disgraceful. The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter’s night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency,” she said.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”

More in this section

Brexit Christmas Eve Brexit deal expected despite 'last-minute hitch', says Coveney
Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 23rd December Nolan: Public behaviour over Christmas will determine Covid figures in January
Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears
alertpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020

Covid-19 variant in Northern Ireland prompts concern

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices