Suspicious objects found in Christmas Eve security operation

Four suspicious objects have been found in a Christmas Eve security alert in Coleraine.

A security operation is under way in the Heights area of the town.

A number of homes have been evacuated and diversions are in place.

— Police Causeway Coast and Glens (@PSNICCGDistrict) December 24, 2020

A PSNI spokesman said there are no further details at this stage.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the incident has caused serious disruption to residents.

“This is disgraceful. The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter’s night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency,” she said.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”