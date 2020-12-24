Nolan: Public behaviour over Christmas will determine Covid figures in January

Nolan: Public behaviour over Christmas will determine Covid figures in January

Prof Nolan said it was appropriate to be with the people who were most important to us, but it was necessary to limit the duration of such gatherings. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 07:55
Vivienne Clarke

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’S epidemiological modelling group has said that how the public behaves in the coming days will determine the number of Covid cases in January.

“What happens next is in our hands,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Today’s the day to say we can take measures to keep numbers down.” 

This was a collective problem, he said. While under current restrictions it was permissible for people to gather under certain conditions, as a society we should pull back. It was an issue of personal responsibility and it was up to everyone to take due care.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I’d hoped to have when I thought about it last August.” 

Now was the time to “gird our loins” and for people to work together to suppress transmission of the virus. Restrictions did not matter if people did not take personal responsibility. 

“It is up to each of us.” 

Prof Nolan said it was appropriate to be with the people who were most important to us, but it was necessary to limit the duration of such gatherings. 

If people changed how they behaved then in seven to ten days there could be an impact on transmission rates.

Lengthy gatherings in indoor situations led to the spread of the virus, people should observe all the usual measures – hand washing, wearing masks, social distance, ventilation, he said.

There was now a period of time until the vaccination arrives where “we need to be careful,” he said.

There was a message of hope that 2021 would have a very different ending to 2020, concluded Prof Nolan.

Read More

Nphet: New restrictions may not be enough to stop Covid-19 surge 

More in this section

Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19 Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 Covid variant case confirmed in the North
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December Situation 'most serious it has been since last March' as 13 deaths and 938 Covid-19 cases confirmed
Nolan: Public behaviour over Christmas will determine Covid figures in January

Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices