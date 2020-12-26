Ryan: Once in a lifetime chance to change the direction of Irish transport

Eamon Ryan hopes to still be campaigning on climate issues into his eighties and nineties.

The Green Party leader has admitted that he needs to start eating better and has to cut down on his fat intake, but he believes cycling and keeping fit is the secret to a long life.

Asked if he plans to leave politics after the next General Election, Mr Ryan said his current focus is on the next six months and tackling the Covid pandemic, but he wants to keep pushing for climate action for decades to come.

"There is a guy called Mayer Hillman, he is a UK Doctor and a very healthy fellow, he was a cycling campaigner and one of the first people I got involved within public life.

"He was brilliant, he always said cycling makes you live longer. I did a health test recently and, God, I need to be eating less fat and being much healthier. The Doctor said something that is true, just simple measures and people now will be able to live into our eighties and be really active into our eighties if you keep cycling, if you eat a bit healthier and don’t drink so much. I tend to be bouncing around. I will be climate campaigning in my eighties, I hope, and nineties," said Mr Ryan.

The Transport Minister said it will take around six months to fully roll out the Covid vaccine.

"If we can get through those six months and we don’t have what we are seeing in some other countries where you really lose control, I’m not thinking beyond that."

But he added: "In that six months, I will have to introduce a new Climate Action Plan which will be the most ambitious ever seen anywhere pretty much.

"I would love to find a country which has reduced its emissions by 50% in 10 years. That is what we are going to try and do.

"I have a job to develop that plan in the next six months and we will do a review of the national development plan in the next six months.

He added: "I have spent 40 years as a transport campaigner. I have a once in a lifetime chance to really change the direction of Irish Transport towards a more sustainable more socially progressive mode.

"If I could do that in the next six months, and I think I can, I have got two Departments, it is a lot of work but I work well with them and I think they get on well with me.

"Those three things – if we can help manage the covid crisis, if I can deliver a really ambitious climate action plan and if I can transform the transport future for our country and use this Covid to build back better opportunities – the future after that will look after itself, " Mr Ryan said.