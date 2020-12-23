Nphet: New restrictions may not be enough to stop Covid-19 surge 

The current Covid-19 wave is rising as rapidly as in March and the newly announced restrictions may not be enough to halt the surge, the National Public Health Emergency Team has warned.

The chair of Nphet's epidemiological modelling group Professor Philip Nolan said the number of cases had doubled in less than a week and he warned the virus was now spreading in over-65s at a concerning rate.

The Department of Health tonight confirmed 13 additional deaths, 10 of them in December, and 938 new cases of Covid-19.

Prof Nolan said:

The situation has deteriorated even in the last 48 hours, the most recent wave is rising as rapidly as the first back in March.”

His colleague and deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn tweeted on Wednesday night: "The current epidemiological situation is the most serious it has been since last March. The disease has spread across all parts of the country & across all age groups. Please act at all times as if you – or those you come into contact with – are infectious."

The current epidemiological situation is the most serious it has been since last March. The disease has spread across all parts of the country & across all age groups. Please act at all times as if you - or those you come into contact with - are infectious with #COVID19 — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) December 23, 2020

Prof Nolan admitted he was not confident the new restrictions announced by the Cabinet would be enough to halt the rise.

Public health officials have advised the Government to institute a full level 5 lockdown for six weeks from St Stephen’s Day, which would entail a closure of non-essential retail.

Government sources confirmed the recommendation had been made in a letter sent by Nphet following its meeting yesterday, but indicated that a decision would not be taken immediately.

Wednesday's new figures brings the total number of deaths here to 2,184 and the number of cases to 82,155. The crucial 14-day incidence rate of infections continues to rise and now stands at 153.2.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said the new variant of Covid-19 identified in the UK was found in a small number of samples tested last weekend here. They were mainly from the east.

Department of Health COVID-19 Press Briefing https://t.co/B6ZsSjfUdb — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 23, 2020

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said those who have arrived in Ireland from the UK should not have Christmas dinner with their relatives and instead should follow public health advice to isolate for 14 days.

However, Mr Ryan could not provide details on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid after arriving here from the UK in recent weeks.

It comes after the Irish Examiner revealed that more than 20 flights into Ireland from London in the first three weeks of December contained at least one passenger who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Asked if he had figures for the number of people who have come into the country over the last few weeks and have tested positive, Mr Ryan said: “I don't have those figures for you.”

He said the contact tracing form filled out by passengers would now be used to identify about 30,000 who have arrived into the country.

Mr Ryan warned restrictions would remain until we are in a “safer place”.

Meanwhile, HSE head Paul Reid has said the first nursing home residents will receive the vaccine on December 30.

Cork University Hospital will be one of the locations for vaccinating acute hospital staff. The first delivery of 9,750 doses is expected on St Stephen’s Day. This will increase to 40,000 doses per week.

Mr Reid also said a deal with the private hospital groups is still under discussion.

“And as with the last time, if we needed to get that, I expect everybody would be supportive,” he said.

Private hospitals only have 44 ICU beds but he said local agreements already in place to give HSE hospitals access to services in private hospitals.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’ Connor said there were 68 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, of which 39 are in nursing homes and the others in mental health or disability centres.

Members of the Cabinet are now restricting their movements as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tested positive on Wednesday but has no symptoms.