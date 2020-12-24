Ob-Gyn doctors consider leaving the speciality over litigation fears

Almost three-quarters of doctors in training in the areas of obstetrics and gynaecology would consider leaving the speciality because of the risk of litigation and negative media coverage, according to a new study.
A survey of 151 doctors in training said they felt the media did not have a positive impact on patients receiving care and unfairly represented the speciality, with the threat of litigation affecting retention and recruitment in the area.
The research, published in the, was carried out by medics and experts based in Cork University Maternity Hospital, the Rotunda, University College Cork and the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland. It was led by Dr Suzanne O'Sullivan, national director of Education and Training at the RCPI, and Claire McCarthy of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in CUMH.
Dr O'Sullivan said she undertook the research as she knew morale was being "hammered" and while she loves her work, she said: "Would I let my daughters do this? Realistically, I would not encourage them."
According to the study:
It said there were "countless newspaper articles and social media content on medical cases visible at every juncture", with the speciality of obstetrics and gynaecology having "one of the highest rates of litigation of all medical specialities".
"On average, by the time an obstetrician/gynaecologist is over the age of 55, 76.5% will have had a medico-legal claim made against them," it said, adding that this was in the context of "the increasing patient expectation of a perfect outcome".
It is also a lengthy career pathway, with a minimum training time of 14 years required to achieve specialist certification in obstetrics and gynaecology.
As for the survey, the majority of respondents were women and had worked in obstetrics and gynaecology for less than five years.
"Media was perceived to have a negative impact on those receiving care by 86.7%," it said.
"Additionally, 70.3 % of respondents felt that other medical specialities were represented in a more balanced way.
"The media was also perceived to have a role in propagating trainees’ fears of litigation and adverse outcomes (82.3 %)."
It found that just over one-third of trainees had been involved in a medico-legal case, with 54.8 % being named in a legal complaint. One interviewee said:
It found that nearly three-quarters of respondents regretted choosing the speciality to some extent and 71.5 % had considered leaving the speciality, with a third considering this option on a monthly basis.
Dr O'Sullivan said there were no easy answers to the issues but added: "A recognition of it is important. If we don't address this we will not have good doctors working in women's health any more."
