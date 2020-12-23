Long queues for supermarkets as last-minute shoppers stock up

The queue to get into Dunnes in Blackpool is the entire length of the shopping centre. Picture Ronan Bagnal/Irish Examiner

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 10:54
Greg Murphy

There are long queues outside supermarkets across the country this morning.

Lines have formed outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Dublin with people waiting in line to get into the shop for over an hour.

In Blackpool shopping centre, shoppers are facing a wait of at least 45 minutes.

In Blanchardstown, lines are said to be outside and into the carpark with many facing a long wait before they get into the store.

Staff in Dunnes say this is normal for this time of year and customers aren't panic buying.

They say only 250 people are allowed in the store at any one time.

