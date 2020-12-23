Long queues for supermarkets as last-minute shoppers stock up

There are long queues outside supermarkets across the country this morning.

Lines have formed outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Dublin with people waiting in line to get into the shop for over an hour.

In Blackpool shopping centre, shoppers are facing a wait of at least 45 minutes.

In Blanchardstown, lines are said to be outside and into the carpark with many facing a long wait before they get into the store.

FYI the queue for Dunnes in Blanchardstown is now outside in the carpark under the covered walked way. It is still over an hour long. It is freezing out. Abandon plans if you can or go to Aldi as there is no queue there, yet. — Melanie May (@_melaniemay) December 23, 2020

Staff in Dunnes say this is normal for this time of year and customers aren't panic buying.

They say only 250 people are allowed in the store at any one time.