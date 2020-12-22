More than 50 incidents of aggression by driving test candidates reported

More than 50 incidents of aggression, threats, and damage to property have been reported involving angry driving test candidates over the past two years.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has record 46 instances of “general aggression” reported by driving testers since January 2019.

The cases involved abusive language, physical threats, and other intimidating behaviour.

In one of two cases where a driving test candidate displayed “minor physical aggression” towards RSA property, a bin was thrown across a room.

There was also one case of material damage and five incidents where a third party — understood to be a partner, relative, or friend of a candidate — was aggressive towards staff.

The figures show a steep decline in the number of incidents reported this year due to the impact of Covid-19 on testing.

Of the 52 incidents recorded by the RSA, 46 took place last year with just six cases in 2020.

The RSA said there have been cases where applicants became very agitated and shouted at testers because driving tests could not be conducted for example because the person was late or had no insurance or NCT disc.

A spokesman said there had also been many instances of applicants shouting at the tester having received a result and other times where candidates became angry and refused to accept feedback.

Driving testers are warned that some candidates can “become upset” regardless of the test result.

Their guide says: “The tester should in all circumstances remain calm and in control of the situation, and should not allow himself/herself to be provoked.”

Testers are also told that any incident or comment should be noted after a test with a complete “aggression report” filled out if matters escalate.

The spokesman said with 220,000 tests carried out in 2019, incidents of threatening behaviour were few and far between but can be a “frightening experience”.

Meanwhile, gardaí have confirmed that, in the two years since the introduction of the Clancy Amendment, which gave gardaí additional powers to seize vehicles from learner drivers who were not driving accompanied by a qualified driver, some 5,500 vehicles have been seized from unaccompanied learner drivers.

In total, 12,616 fixed charge notices have been issued to learner permit drivers for driving unaccompanied over the same period.