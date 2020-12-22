Cabinet set to order lockdown after Christmas to halt Covid surge

Government sources say its likely that inter-county travel will be banned again shortly after Christmas Day.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan met last night for a cabinet subcommittee with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan ahead of a Cabinet meeting at 9am today.

Government sources say party leaders are considering a number of dates between December 26 and 30 to end inter-county travel, however, provisions will be made for those spending Christmas outside their home county to return after the festive period.

The Government had planned to allow people to travel between counties until January 6 but a surge in virus cases has now prompted a rethink.

Tighter restrictions are set to be brought forward and the 48-hour travel ban from the UK will be extended beyond Christmas Day.

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, warned that Ireland could be looking at 1,800 cases a day in early January unless swift action is taken.

“We are clearly now in a third wave. We have gone to a five-day moving average of 616 cases per day.

"The 14-day rate is rising rapidly, more rapidly than at any point since March," he said.

Dr Nolan warned too of a worrying increase in cases among the over-65s and over-85s.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan called on the public to stay at home and change their plans to have a safe Christmas.

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said it is reasonable to assume that a new variant of Covid-19, found in the UK, has reached Ireland

“We can’t preclude the possibility,” he said, adding that British scientists now know it has been circulating there since late September.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan called on the public to stay at home and change their plans to have a safe Christmas.

“Our current disease trends are gravely concerning. It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones... This is not a time for going to restaurants and pubs," he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed that "everything will be looked at" during today's Cabinet meeting but said the government is not currently minded to close schools for longer than the planned Christmas holidays.

His party colleague, Minister Simon Harris, described the situation as "deadly serious", urging people to reconsider family gatherings.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of cases in our own country in recent days and alongside that we've now seen the emergence of a new strain of the virus.

"I know how important Christmas is to everybody. Christmas is the time when we come together.

"So, if you have been socialising a lot in recent days and weeks you need to bear that in mind.

"What we don't want to happen, is to see a new strain of the virus take hold against the backdrop of very significant intergenerational effects. I think it could be extremely concerning."

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed that "everything will be looked at" during today's Cabinet meeting but said the government is not currently minded to close schools for longer than the planned Christmas holidays.

The government has confirmed it will charter at least two private flights today to get people stranded, following short visits to the UK, home for Christmas.

The flights will also be accessible to Irish-bound passengers who are transiting through British airports who have also become stalled by the travel ban.

At least one flight will depart from London while the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs helpline.

The flights will be open to Irish residents and transiting passengers only.

Meanwhile, in a sign of hope, the European Medical Agency has approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech for use in the EU. This will now be formalised by the European Commission today.

Executive Director of the EMA Emer Cooke said: “Our thorough evaluation means we can confidently assure EU citizens of the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.”

The vaccine was approved for people aged over 16, with some caveats for pregnant women who also have an underlying condition such as gestational diabetes.