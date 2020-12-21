Calls to Women's Aid jump 41% since start of Covid-19 pandemic

Calls to a frontline support service for women affected by domestic abuse have jumped by more than 40% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures have been released by Women’s Aid ahead of Christmas amid concerns about impact of lockdown on victims.

Women’s Aid said that from March 23 until the end of November, the 24-hour National Freephone Helpline responded to 41% more calls than the same time last year.

In 2020, the helpline responded to 17,729 calls compared to 12,506 in 2019.

The charity said that staff are “preparing for the Christmas period with women calling in the run-up to Christmas worried about their partner’s abusive behaviour and financial stress”.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said Christmas is “a tough time” and that the abuse women are suffering “is more frequent and more severe”.

Ms Benson said that she fears a January lockdown may deter victims getting in touch after Christmas.

The charity said that Christmas “offers no respite for victims with many women and their children spending the festive season living in fear and walking on eggshells”.

The Women’s Aid helpline will be available all day every day, including Christmas Day.

The charity said the figures are only the “tip of the iceberg” as “the vast majority of those who suffer domestic violence and abuse will never actually reach out to a specialist support organisation”.

They said that at Christmas, “abusive men can use the holidays to threaten the well-being of children using them as pawns to control and intimidate during what should be a time of joy”.

Ms Benson said: “December and Christmas is a tough time for women and often the abuse they are suffering is more frequent and more severe with women disclosing that they have been assaulted, hospitalised, being ignored and being called the most horrible names.

“Just because it is the festive season, it doesn’t mean that physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse goes away.

“Women tell us that their ex-partners are threatening to withhold finances and presents for the children unless she does what he wants. Women are being manipulated and controlled by their partners”.

Lockdown

Speaking about a potential lockdown in the New Year, Ms Benson said that it concerns here.

“In recent months we have received calls from women phoning in garden sheds, their cars or bathroom with the shower turned on to mask the conversation.

“Usually after Christmas, people go back to work and the kids go back to school and it creates that breathing space for taking the opportunity to reach out for support. That may not be an option this time around”.

The charity has highlighted that there normally isn’t a spike in calls on Christmas Day as “many women will work very hard to keep the peace to bring some semblance of normality for their children this Christmas”.

They said: “It is often in the aftermath of December 25 that the organisation receives more calls from women who are living in fear of assault or who are taking steps to leave the relationship and who suddenly find themselves and their children homeless and without any means or supports”.

Women’s Aid will be sharing information via a social media campaign called ‘Don’t Suffer in Silence’ to highlight supports and Ms Benson said they will not stop working over Christmas.

“This year we will be open 24 hours a day every day, including the 25 December and over New Year,” she said.

“Services are vital at this time of the year and we are committed to answering as many calls as we can. We need to continue to give women the opportunity to talk things through and offer the support they need, when they need it.

“We are here for every woman who needs to talk about anything that is making them anxious, worried and fearful about their partner. Every call is important so please just pick up the phone”.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900 and is available seven days a week. Instant Message Support Service and further information is available daily on www.womensaid.ie.