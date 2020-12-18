Foster defends North's handling of Covid-19 crisis

'The fact of the matter is that we are two different jurisdictions,' said First Minister Arlene Foster when asked if an all-island approach to battling Covid would have been preferable.
First Minister Arlene Foster during a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Picture: Press Eye

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 17:06
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

DUP leader Arlene Foster has rejected criticism that a failure to align the North’s Covid-19 policies with Dublin has led to the current crisis in the hospital system there.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 25th plenary North-South Ministerial Council alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill defended their handling of the pandemic after the North’s hospital system was overwhelmed earlier this week, leading to people being treated in ambulances outside full hospitals.

Asked about earlier failures to coordinate with Dublin as to developing an all-island approach, Ms Foster said the simple fact of the matter is the Republic and Northern Ireland are two different jurisdictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Cabinet ministers attend the virtual 25th Plenary Session of the North-South Ministerial Council at Government Buildings, Dublin.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Cabinet ministers attend the virtual 25th Plenary Session of the North-South Ministerial Council at Government Buildings, Dublin.

“You could ask that of any countries which border each other," she said.

"The fact of the matter is that we are two different jurisdictions. We communicate with each other, but ultimately we have to take decisions at the right time for our people. 

"Last night we took a decision, a draconian decision, I very much regret that we have had to take it.”

Ms O’Neill said that from the very start she has always felt that we need to be very aligned, as much as we can be.

In what was a tense press conference, Ms Foster accused Sinn Féin of seeking to act above the law, which she said contributed to a breakdown in compliance.

“We have seen a breakdown in compliance," she said. 

"Before the end of June, compliance in Northern Ireland was the envy of colleagues elsewhere in the United Kingdom, but at the end of June, one party, Sinn Féin, decided that while they made the laws, they were above the laws,” said Ms Foster, in reference to the Bobby Storey funeral.

 “Now we find ourselves in a situation whereby messaging is very difficult.”

She also hit out at the Irish Examiner’s use of the phrase “six counties” when posing a question about her performance during the pandemic. “I haven’t heard the phrase 'six counties' in quite a while, but it is interesting that the Belfast Agreement and principle of consent doesn’t make its way into some of the Republic’s media,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said the Government is “well-disposed” to accepting Nphet recommendations to restrict hospitality from December 28 as opposed to January 6.

In rebuffing Labour leader Alan Kelly’s call for an emergency Cabinet meeting this weekend, Mr Martin said: “We did not rush this. It is important we give the totality of their recommendations due consideration. 

"There will be further engagement with the party leaders. It is bringing forward what was due to come in on January 6.”

