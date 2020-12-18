Government under fire for delaying announcement on new restrictions

The Government has come under criticism for the decision not to bring Tuesday's Cabinet meeting forward.

Despite advice from Nphet that guidelines over the Christmas period must be changed in order to stem the spread of Covid-19, ministers will not meet until Tuesday to formalise the next steps.

The Government is expected to look at reintroducing some restrictions as early as December 28 despite the loosening of guidelines today, including inter-county travel.

The Taoiseach made clear that while non-essential retail and “personal services”, such as barbers, hairdressers and gyms will remain open, closures to hospitality settings are very likely in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Both Sinn Féin and Labour say the Government should bring the Cabinet meeting forward in order to give the hospitality industry time to make plans.

Sinn Féin's health spokesman David Cullinane said his party stands fully behind the public health advice.

"It's inevitable we're going to see new restrictions, it's a matter of when," he said.

"It's unfortunate the cabinet is not meeting until Tuesday, that makes it difficult for businesses.

"Hospitality need to know the new arrangements and when they'll come into effect - why leave it hanging over the weekend?

"Cabinet should meet and communicate to the public. For me, it's about giving certainty to people, making decisions and giving sound advice over Christmas.

"The advice from Nphet is the trend is going in the wrong direction. It's not going to change over the next few days, it will increase, so it makes no sense for Cabinet not to meet.

"People will live with consequences of these decisions, they know they're made to keep people safe and keep pressure off hospitals."

Likewise, Labour leader Alan Kelly said the Taoiseach and Government "need to clear this up as soon as possible".

"The public and businesses need certainty from Government about any potential additional restrictions on home visits and hospitality," he said.

“The Taoiseach and the Government also needs to confirm that inter-county travel up until the 6th of January will not be affected."

However, IBEC chief executive Danny McCoy urged the Government to take the weekend to come up with “a proportionate response.”

It had been disappointing the impact that the virus has had on some sectors, especially hospitality and aviation, he said.

“We need a considered response and quick decision making, but take the weekend and then make a proportionate response.”

The Restaurants Association Ireland President Mark McGowan said any further restrictions would be “a slap in the face” for the sector that had been focussed on working right through to the new year.

“I’m very worried about the long-term damage that yo-yo lockdowns are doing to our industry.”