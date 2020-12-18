No political involvement in procuring unusable ventilators – Tánaiste 

No political involvement in procuring unusable ventilators – Tánaiste 

Robert Quirke, president and CEO of Roqu Group, which procured ventilators on behalf of the HSE at the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: Julien Behal

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 06:30
Cianan Brennan and Niamh Griffin

There was no political involvement in the financial side of procurement for the Covid-19 pandemic, at least to his knowledge,
the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar, taking leaders questions in Leinster House yesterday, was asked about the circumstances which led to festival management company Roqu Media International being given a €14.1m contract for the importation of ventilators which turned out to be unusable.

Under questioning from Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall regarding the Roqu transaction, Mr Varadkar stressed that the situation in February and March was “very pressurised” due to a lack of effective PPE and relevant equipment in Irish healthcare settings.

He said that “when it comes to contracts that’s done at an agency level, not political”. “I don’t have any particular recollection of any contracts to do with ventilators,” he said, adding he would have to “check my records”.

“We received a lot of legitimate offers, some quite suspect offers frankly. I’d imagine that anything provided to anybody in a political role would have been passed on to the HSE as the relevant authority for procurement.” 

“I don’t personally recall any contact with that company.”

Read More

Covid-19: Sweeping lockdown proposed for Northern Ireland

Mr Varadkar said that at the time the HSE and politicians were inundated with offers from people seeking to help out, and said that any such offers he would “pass onto the agencies”.

“I certainly wouldn’t have gotten involved in discussions around money. Perhaps others did, but nothing in my recollection,” he said.

Separately, the head of the HSE asked that people try to remember the strain the health service was under in terms of procuring PPE and medical equipment in February and March in the face of the controversy over unusable ventilators.

Responding to questioning on the subject at the HSE’s weekly media briefing in Dublin,  HSE chief executive Paul Reid said “cast your mind back” regarding “what was happening in the world, which was a worldwide chase for ventilators”.

“We were doubling our capacity to 1,000 ventilators. One single supplier wasn’t an option,” Mr Reid said.

He said the €14.1 million contract given to Roqu for the supply of Chinese ventilators was being “followed back” on as the ventilators had failed quality testing.

”We are in detailed discussions with Roqu regarding contractual obligations,” he said.

Read More

'Cast your mind back': HSE chief asks public to remember pressure for PPE procurement

More in this section

Galloway Forest park one of best places in world to stargaze Planets to align for first time in centuries in ‘Christmas star’ effect
Christmas 2020 Woman transforms home into Christmas wonderland for charity
Ulster powersharing 'Urgent intervention': Six-week lockdown to start in Northern Ireland from St Stephen's Day
person: leo varadkarperson: paul reidperson: covid-19person: ventilators
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020

Covid-19: Donegal area has incidence rate more than nine times national average

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices