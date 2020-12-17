Covid-19: 12 deaths and 656 new cases in Northern Ireland

The latest cases and new deaths from the coronavirus come as the Stormont Executive meets to consider new proposals to stem the spread of the virus.
Covid-19: 12 deaths and 656 new cases in Northern Ireland

People walking alone William Street South in the shopping district of Belfast City Centre. 656 more cases of Covid-19 were reported today. Picture: PA

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 15:46
Ciarán Sunderland

12 more people in Northern Ireland have died from Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,154. 

Health authorities in the North confirmed 656 new cases of the disease as well meaning the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began has reached 60,287. 

The latest cases and new deaths from the coronavirus follow worrying scenes of ambulances queues outside hospitals in Antrim. 

Levels of the virus are significantly higher in the North, which has resulted in queues of ambulances outside several hospitals which are struggling to cope.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the rapidly deteriorating situation in the North as "very very worrying and very concerning".

The Stormont Executive is meeting this afternoon to consider new proposals from Health Minister Robin Swann who is pushing for an intense period of restrictions after Christmas for as long as six weeks potentially. 

The sweeping coronavirus lockdown has been proposed for Northern Ireland as the region struggles to suppress the virus.

Widespread closures across retail, hospitality and leisure have been urged.

It is understood health officials have said a reduction in face-to-face school learning after Christmas would also help to combat the spread of the disease.

Mr Swann also wants the executive to take firm steps to clamp down on New Year’s Eve house parties.

Stormont sources said the proposals are more akin to March’s full-scale lockdown than the recent periods of circuit-break restrictions.

-With reporting from Press Association

Read More

Police probe into potential Covid rule breaches at Storey funeral concluded

More in this section

General view of the Sam Maguire Cup 22/9/2008 Covid-19: Gardaí call on GAA fans to 'play their part' ahead of All-Ireland final
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 27, 2020 Varadkar unaware of political involvement in Covid-19 procurement 
Bobby Storey funeral Police probe into potential Covid rule breaches at Storey funeral concluded
Covid-19: 12 deaths and 656 new cases in Northern Ireland

'Cast your mind back': HSE chief asks public to remember pressure for PPE procurement

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices