Call for pregnant women to be included in Covid-19 treatment trials

Mothers-to-be have been excluded from more than three-quarters of Covid-19 treatment trials. Picture: Pexels

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 15:15
Nilima Marshall

Pregnant women should be given the right to make their own informed decision to participate in clinical studies on Covid-19 treatments, experts have said.

In an opinion piece published in the journal The Lancet Global Health, the scientists said that mothers-to-be have been excluded from more than three-quarters of Covid-19 treatment trials.

The authors warned that the "exclusion poses risk to potential treatment effectiveness and safety for pregnant women who may be at increased risk of severe Covid-19 illness".

They argued there was "a public health obligation to include pregnant women in treatment trials to identify and provide appropriate management and care".

Dr Melanie Taylor from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: "Without explicit and proactive efforts to recruit and retain pregnant women in therapeutic trials for Covid-19, expectant mothers will suffer from having fewer medical options available to them, because we are not including them in clinical trials.

There is a very real possibility that treatment could become approved for treatment of Covid-19 without evidence-based guidance for use in pregnant women."

The experts said expectant mothers were excluded in 130 of the 176 clinical trials investigating six key drug treatments –lopinavir/ritonavir, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, interferon beta, ivermectin, and corticosteroids.

The researchers said these drugs had previously been used as treatments in pregnant women.

Mothers-to-be were also excluded from taking part in 27 out of 35 trials evaluating high-dose vitamins such as A B-complex, C, D, E, and zinc, according to a review of data from 10 international clinical trial registries recognised by the WHO.

The researchers said safety data from these vitamins "show no, or minimal risk, of adverse pregnancy or birth outcomes".

They believe that exclusion of pregnant women from Covid-19 trials could be "due to perceived risks around use in expectant mothers and medication exposure to foetuses or neonates".

This is despite the Council of International Organisations of Medical Sciences (CIOMS) issuing international ethical guidelines in 2016, proposing that mothers-to-be should not be considered vulnerable in clinical research.

Dr Caron Kim, one of the authors from the WHO, said: "Pregnant women are among the least likely to have robust, timely evidence to inform decisions around their care.

"Categorising women as members of a vulnerable group on the basis of pregnancy status alone, rather than as individuals who are pregnant at the time of the trial, limits their individual choice, and access to potentially life-saving treatment."

