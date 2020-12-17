No-deal Brexit will destroy Irish fishing, Oireachtas to hear

A no-deal Brexit will destroy the Irish fishing fleet, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and the Marine will be told today.

It will also undo years of environmental work carried out between members of the fishing industry and marine scientists to protect fish stocks and coastal ecologies.

And in their submission to the committee, the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) will also warn against “trading” Irish fishing rights to make a deal happen.

They believe Brexit will lead to “hundreds” of EU fishing vessels that normally fish in UK waters coming instead to fish in Irish waters.

And they fear UK fishing vessels that would normally fish in EU waters will also do the same.

“Our fishermen, who seem to be in the middle of a constant storm, feel the constant unremitting pressure of achieving their primary objective which is operating safely and safely returning home with their crews to their families,” ISWFPO CEP Patrick Murphy will tell TDs.

“Fishermen are operating in an ever-worsening environment, with the frequency of severe weather conditions due to climate change making the working of their craft hazardous.”

He will say this impacts on the reproduction of many traditional species and increases operational costs at a time of “poorer price returns” for their catches and increased regulation.

“We advocate that the protection of biologically sensitive (fishing) grounds is not only important for Ireland’s coastal fishing communities but to Europe and further,” he will say.

“We feel it is of the utmost importance to consider the potentially harmful effects for Europe’s fishing communities that may be triggered by Brexit.

“Damage to Ireland’s highly sensitive ecosystem must be protected first and foremost.

“To damage our (fishing) grounds affects us all, whether within or outside of the EU.”