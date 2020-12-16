Gardaí seek public help tracing man missing from Dublin home

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from his home in Dublin.

29-year-old Oisín Hennessy was last seen leaving his home in Rathfarnham Co Dublin yesterday afternoon at 1.30pm.

He is described at being 6'3"in height, with brown hair and of slim build.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for Mr Hennessy's wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Mr Hennessy's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Rathfarnham on 01 666 6500 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.