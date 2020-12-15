Man, 70s, dies following crash in Leitrim

Man, 70s, dies following crash in Leitrim

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 19:52
Greg Murphy

A man in his 70s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Leitrim.

It happened at approximately 11am at Killaneen, Ballinamore.

The man, who was the only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

