Civil liberties campaigners criticise 'disappointing' low fine for Twitter over data breach

Twitter has received its first fine, of €450,000, from Ireland’s privacy regulator for breaches of the GDPR which saw its mobile app making protected tweets public due to a glitch.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said the fine had been handed down on foot of the social media giant failing to notify the regulator of the breach in adequate time, and for failing to adequately document the breach.

It said the fine had been meted out to Twitter as “an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure”. It is the first admonishment of a tech multinational based in Ireland by the DPC, although the fine itself falls far short of the maximum amount allowable under the EU’s marquee General Data Protection Regulation.

Data Protection Commission announces decision in Twitter inquiry https://t.co/Ybeatszm9q pic.twitter.com/YQLkRBnsM9 — Data Protection Commission Ireland (@DPCIreland) December 15, 2020

Twitter said it had “worked closely” with the DPC in order to “support” its investigation. It said it has a “shared commitment to online security and privacy”, adding that it “respects” the DPC’s decision which the company said had resulted from a “failure in our incident response process”.

“We take full responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers, including through our work to quickly and transparently inform the public of issues that occur. We’re sorry it happened,” it added.

Privacy and civil rights campaigners were less enthused with the level of the fine. Under GDPR, private companies can face fines of up to €20m or 4% of their annual turnover, whichever is greater. In Twitter’s, case the maximum fine would have been roughly €49m.

Dr Johnny Ryan, a senior fellow with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said the fine was “disappointing”, and unlikely to encourage GDPR compliance.

“For the first time, we have an evaluation of the DPC’s actions by its European peers. What has been exposed is sobering,” Dr Ryan said.

The law allows for a fine in Twitter’s case of $60m. The DPC proposed to set the fine between $150,000 and $300,000. The German regulator wanted a fine in the range of €7.3m to €22m.”

“In response, the DPC issued a fine that is only marginally more than it had proposed and unlikely to discourage future breaches,” Dr Ryan added.

The fine imposed by the #DPA for #Twitter’s late notification of a #databreach took nearly two years to decide. It is low and not touching the core of collection and processing of personal data by major tech platforms controlled in #Ireland. #GDPR #DSGVO https://t.co/yMRk2Uvnyk — Paul Nemitz (@PaulNemitz) December 15, 2020

The issue which led to the breach itself stemmed from a bug in the Android version of Twitter’s mobile app, which saw users who changed the email address associated with their account having their protected tweets, that is those that ordinarily would be visible to approved followers only, made public.

It was first discovered in December 2018 by an external contractor working for Twitter. During the company’s own internal investigation it discovered multiple other user actions which could lead to the same unintentional result.

Twitter said the DPC’s mandatory 72-hour notice period for reporting such a breach had been missed due to “an unanticipated consequence of staffing” between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day 2019.

The investigation, which began in January 2019, is the first cross-border probe undertaken by the regulator and began of the DPC’s own volition and stemmed from Twitter’s failure to notify the regulator “in a timely manner” about the breach.