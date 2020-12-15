Government announce €3m in funding for Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced the allocation of €3m in Government funding for Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

The funding will be divided between the two institutions, with €2m going to Dublin Zoo and €1m to Fota Wildlife Park.

The figures will be included in the OPW budget for 2021 and will allow both facilities to continue with capital projects already commenced.

It is additional to support being provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan said he was conscious of the "catastrophic effect" of Covid on the income of the zoo and the Cork park.

"Both institutions rely heavily on the income from gate receipts which provide the means to improve and develop facilities for both animal welfare and for visitors.

"I am delighted to be able to announce that the Office of Public Works will now be able to step in and provide much-needed capital funding to ensure developments which have been commenced can be finalised as planned over the coming years.

“I’d also like to pay special tribute to the public who responded so magnificently to the recent appeal from Dublin Zoo, which clearly shows the special place it holds for Irish people.

"The Government is happy to step up and play its part in securing the immediate future of these important national institutions and to bridge the financial gap until hopefully the gates will open again and visitors can come and enjoy these wonderful attractions as they have done for generations.”

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director, Dublin Zoo said it had been a challenging year onsite.

"This essential financial support will allow us to re-commence vital work on capital projects, including the construction of world-class habitats for some of our most endangered species.”

The zoo has to meet the cost of feeding and upkeep of the animals, which runs to about €500,000 a month.

The facility launched a very successful fundraising drive last month with funds of €1 million flooding in during the first 24 hours.

Revenue streams, in the form of gate receipts and onsite sales, have all but evaporated because of Covid-19 and to date this year it has lost over €8 million in potential revenue.

Meanwhile, Fota Wildlife Park has received an influx of donations and support from the public, visitors, annual pass holders and schools as a result of the recent ‘Save Dublin Zoo’ campaign which highlighted the difficulties faced by zoological facilities in Ireland.

Fota Wildlife Park is a not for profit conservation organisation which participates in the EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) EEP and has been involved in the conservation and reintroduction of some species that are extinct or close to extinction in the wild.

These include the Scimitar-horned oryx as well as the European bison.

Fota, which is part of the Zoological Society of Ireland, is located on 100 acres at Fota Island 10km east of Cork City, and has an annual attendance of 440,000 visitors. It is currently the second-largest visitor attraction in Ireland outside of Leinster.