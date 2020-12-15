'A moment of hope': Vaccines to be rolled out before year end

There will be three phases to the rollout with a small number perhaps starting before the new year.
Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 14:27
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine plan, which outlines how up to 14m doses of approved vaccines will be administered, has been published.

Under the plan, there will be three phases - the initial rollout, a "ramp up" phase and open access.

The highest priority groups will be vaccinated in the first phase, meaning that those in nursing homes and frontline healthcare workers will be vaccinated first. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the vaccination programme will be "bigger and more complex" than previous programmes. He said that it will "play a central role in our exit from the pandemic".

"Over time it will allow us to return to re-open our society and to reconnect in the ways we once took for granted.

"It's been a difficult year for all of us, right across the country. And we're now at the end of this year where many have mourned the loss of loved ones. 

It's good to be coming here in a moment of hope.

He said that the country's focus was now on the European Medicines Agency, which may approve a vaccine as early as next week. The first vaccines could be administered within days of this approval, meaning that some people in Ireland could be vaccinated before the new year.

"We have a plan which is designed to be flexible. It is possible that if the EMA brings this forward, initial vaccination, a small number of doses, could begin before the new year."

Mr Donnelly paid tribute to Professor Brian McCraith who headed the high-level taskforce which produced the plan. He said that the plan was "Team Ireland at work".

However, the minister warned that public health guidelines needed to be adhered to going forward.

"I want to echo the words of others who've said we need to keep our shape. The level of the virus when we begin to vaccinate matters. While we look forward, it's important that we keep minding each other - keep keeping each other safe."

