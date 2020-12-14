Brexit: UK and EU refuse to set new deadline for talks

Brexit talks could go right to the wire after the UK and European Union refused to set a new deadline following the decision to continue negotiating over a trade deal.

There was fresh hope on the prospect of a deal after UK prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue discussions beyond Sunday’s initial deadline.

With no cut-off date given for when the talks must wrap up, it leaves the door open for the wrangling to go on until December 31 when the transitional arrangements are due to cease.

Negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier continued talking in Brussels on Monday.

Michel Barnier wrote on social media that the next few days would be critical. "It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success," he stated on Twitter.

"Never before has such a comprehensive agreement (trade, energy, fisheries, transport, police & judicial cooperation, etc) been negotiated so transparently and in such little time. The next few days are important, if a [EU-UK deal] is to be in place on 1 January 2021. Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal."

Mr Johnson continued to warn that a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

Micheál Martin said it would be 'a terrible pity' to discard the progress that has been achieved in the UK-EU negotiations.

Micheál Martin said that because "a lot has been done, it would be a terrible pity to lose all of that", noting that 97% of the deal is agreed.

"Clearly what is happening within the talks, both sets of negotiators are conscious of the severity of the breakdown of talks and have sought to crack the level playing field issue along with fisheries and dispute-resolution mechanisms that would underpin the level playing field framework," the Taoiseach said.

"The fact they've continued to engage is a hopeful sign — without understating the enormous challenges that face both sets of negotiators trying to square the circle of the level playing field.

"We need to stand back too from the high principle around this, the British economy has been integrated in the European economy for the last 50 years, and in a lot of standards on the environmental front, for example, the British would be ahead of other member states.

"I'm not convinced there would be a significant divergence of standards in the future but, in saying that, people may seek to advantage, to support, particular industries through state aid and that has to be dealt with and addressed through an agreement.

"Most trade agreements have a dispute mechanism.

"I think the real end deadline is New Year's Eve."

Mr Johnson has said that no prime minister could accept a situation where the EU could automatically “punish” the UK if it failed to follow future regulations from Brussels.

The UK side has already indicated it would not regress from existing EU standards on issues such as workers’ rights and environmental protections.

On fishing rights, the row over what access EU trawlers would have to UK waters dramatically escalated over the weekend, with Royal Navy vessels on stand-by to patrol the seas around Britain if there is no deal.

Mr Martin added that the reports of British gunboats to protect fish was "unhelpful" as "dialogue is far better than conflict".