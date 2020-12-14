The Government's plan to fund 350 cost rental homes has been criticised as "lacking ambition".
Darragh O'Brien, the housing minister, today announced the commencement of the Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL) scheme, which had been announced in October. Under the scheme, €35m will be given to support Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) deliver around 350 cost rental homes next year.
It is expected that the remaining development or acquisition costs for the homes will be met by long-term commercial loans from the Housing Finance Agency (HFA). The Department of Housing has issued a call to AHBs for proposals for the scheme.
Mr O'Brien said the measure was part of an overall €468m package to make the cost of housing, both for ownership and to rent, more affordable. He said that AHBs were well placed to deliver the homes.
"This new scheme provides for an expanded role for the AHB sector, enabling it to support moderate-income households in need of quality, affordable homes.”
Cost rental schemes will seek to address housing need for those who fall outside the earnings brackets of traditional social housing. The department's plan will ask AHBs to establish schemes that can offer rent of around €1,200 in parts of Dublin county. No mention of how this would be funded is included in the department's call for submissions.
However, the Government's expenditure report commits to 400 cost rental homes, with 50 currently being built on the Enniskerry Rd in south Dublin now being rolled into the overall figure.
This, Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said, showed a complete lack of ambition.
"My big concern is that this is nowhere close to enough. The second is that the rent is too high. The rent has to be lower — €700 for a one-bed, €800 for a two-bed and €900 for a three-bed.
"It shows the absolute lack of ambition this Government has towards solving the rental crisis."