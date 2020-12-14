Patients will be able to access medical cannabis deliveries in Ireland

Patients will be able to access medical cannabis deliveries in Ireland
Patients will be able to access deliveries of medical cannabis products in Ireland, health minister Stephen Donnelly said (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 06:56
Michael McHugh, PA

Patients will be able to access deliveries of medical cannabis products in Ireland, health minister Stephen Donnelly said.

Before the pandemic, they travelled to the Netherlands to collect prescriptions.

Authorities in the Netherlands have forbidden the commercial export of cannabis oils but allowed the filling of individual prescriptions from EU states.

A delivery service from the Netherlands to Ireland to assist patients of licenced clinicians in obtaining prescribed cannabis products was established in April.

This was on a temporary basis due to Covid-19-related restrictions around travel, but will now be made permanent.

Mr Donnelly said: “Many patients and their families have shared stories with both me and officials in my Department about how this initiative has made a huge improvement to their lives.

“They spoke about the stress of having to travel regularly and the associated health risks with that, as well as their concerns that they would run out of their medication.

“I am so pleased that these problems will now be a thing of the past for them.”

Instead, they can focus on their health and wellbeing.

The minister added: “The welfare of patients and their families comes first and I am happy to reassure them that they will no longer have to personally source their prescriptions.”

Officials in the Department of Health will finalise the arrangements of how the collection and delivery service will work on a permanent basis into the future.

