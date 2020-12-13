Investigation underway into gathering at garda station in Co Waterford

Two gardaí who attended the event later tested positive for Covid-19, although it was later established the virus was not contracted at the gathering.
The gathering, which took place in mid-November during Level 5 restrictions, is now being investigated by a chief superintendent from outside the district.

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 16:41
Sean Ryan

An internal garda inquiry is being carried out into an event at a Garda station in County Waterford to mark the promotion of an officer.

It is believed that the gathering was divulged during the contract tracing process.

The senior investigating officer will seek to establish whether the event was organised or impromptu.

If it was deemed to have been organised, then this is a breach of Covid-19 regulations, and gardaí will consult with the DPP on potential sanctions.

A garda spokesperson said: “On Friday 13th November, Garda personnel in attendance and working in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines made a brief presentation to mark the occasion of a transfer, complying with social distancing guidelines.

"On Saturday 14th November 2020, a person was identified and contacted by HSE as a close contact of a family member who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"This person also subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. This person was appropriately in work prior to being contacted by HSE as a close contact.

"An Garda Síochána will engage with the HSE contact tracing service if requested."

