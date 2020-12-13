BREAKING: EU and UK agree to continue Brexit talks beyond today's deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that both sides are willing to 'go the extra mile'.
Screengrab taken from the European Commission of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen issuing a statement after speaking by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue, Boris Johnson has agreed with European Union chiefs. Picture: European Commission/PA Wire

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 12:04
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

Brexit talks are to continue past today's deadline after the EU Commission president signalled that both sides are now willing to "go the extra mile".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke over the phone today and have agreed to continue with Brexit negotiations.

It comes as talks went on well into the night last night, however, difficulties still remain around fisheries and the so-called level playing field.

Speaking after what she described as a "constructive" and "useful" phone call on the remaining issues, Ms von der Leyen said both sides will continue to try to hammer out a deal.

"It is responsible at this time to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can be reached even at this last stage."

