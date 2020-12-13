BREAKING: EU and UK agree to continue Brexit talks beyond today's deadline

Brexit talks are to continue past today's deadline after the EU Commission president signalled that both sides are now willing to "go the extra mile".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke over the phone today and have agreed to continue with Brexit negotiations.

It comes as talks went on well into the night last night, however, difficulties still remain around fisheries and the so-called level playing field.

We had a useful call with @BorisJohnson this morning.



We agreed that talks will continue.https://t.co/rZpN4PmS1i — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 13, 2020

Speaking after what she described as a "constructive" and "useful" phone call on the remaining issues, Ms von der Leyen said both sides will continue to try to hammer out a deal.

"It is responsible at this time to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can be reached even at this last stage."