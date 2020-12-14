Defence Forces recruitment crisis won't be resolved without urgent measures

The defence forces will not get back to full strength for the foreseeable future without urgent measures to bolster retention and increase recruitment, the newly-elected president of the association representing the country's military officers has warned.

Commandant Luke Foley, the new president of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) said despite the best efforts of Defence Force instructors, recruitment isn't keeping pace with departures.

RACO estimates that around 10% of personnel exit the Defence Force annually and this significant turnover rate combined with the current recruitment rate will not enable the Defence Forces to attain its minimum recognised strength of 9,500 fully-trained personnel.

Comdt Foley pointed out that as there are 480 personnel currently in full-time induction training, the actual deployable strength of the Defence Forces is actually around 8,000.

He said more than 3,600 personnel left the Defence Forces between 2015 and 2019, which was more than 40% of the average strength for those years. In total, 86% of these left voluntarily, before their mandatory retirement date.

“Another problem concerns new entrants who joined after 2013 who will not be able to accrue a full pension, due to the early retirement age for soldiers," he said.

This is forcing our young members to review the viability of a long career in the Defence Forces.

Comdt Foley said RACO has welcomed the new appointments of Minister Simon Coveney and the new Department Secretary General Ms Jacqui McCrum to the Department of Defence, and is encouraged by their firm commitments to improve retention in the Defence Forces.

However, he said that while RACO believes that early signs are positive, there is a lot more required if the organisation is to ever get back to its minimum strength.

“Fair terms and conditions for members of the Defence Forces will help attract and retain highly-skilled personnel. We are proud of the work we do representing Ireland both at home and overseas, but this pride must be reciprocated by recognising the unique nature of military service,” he said.

“This is needed to acknowledge the sacrifices every member makes to serve our nation, be it at sea for long periods of time, carrying out emergency aeromedical service 365 days-a-year, supporting the civil power and civil authority, or serving long periods overseas as a peacekeeper as the physical embodiment of Ireland’s foreign policy."

He said that if the turnover rate can be reduced through improved service conditions and better pay, the Defence Forces could reach 9,500 within a few years.

If we can lower the turnover rate to 5%, then, coupled with 700 inductions per annum we would see the Defence Forces reach 9,500 as soon as 2023.

But Comdt Foley maintained “this is only achievable with political will, notwithstanding the effects of Covid-19 on induction training”.

He added that RACO believes the Commission on the Defence Forces is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to really figure out what the State expects from its military, and what resources are required to deliver it.