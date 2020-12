There have been three additional deaths related to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said.

This brings the death toll from the virus to 2,123.

The HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

There are now a total of 75,756 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has reminded people to reduce their social contacts in the run-up to Christmas.