Lifeboat crew rescues man trapped by rising tide while out walking

The public has been urged to be wary of dangerous waters when out walking after a lifeboat crew had to rescue a man cut off by a rising tide.

A man was rescued by Galway RNLI Lifeboat on Saturday after he got caught in the rising tide while out walking at Ballyloughan Beach, Renmore, on the eastern side of Galway city.

The man took refuge on Hare Island after getting cut off from the shore at about 11am.

A member of the public spotted he was in difficulty and contacted the Coast Guard for help.

Galway Lifeboat launched within minutes and, upon reaching the island, took the man safely on board, bringing him back to Galway Docks. He did not require medical attention.

Mike Swan, Galway Lifeboat Launch Authority, urged the public to be aware of the tide times and to take extra care when out walking any of the coastal areas around the bay so as not to get caught out. Thankfully this ended well, he said.

The crew on this callout were Helmsman Declan Killilea, Stefanie Carr, Greg Cullen and Olivia Byrne.