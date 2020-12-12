HSE paid Irish firm €14.1m for ventilators that remain unused 

Roqu, a company with a track record in festival management in the Middle East, had no Irish trading history previous to the HSE deal per its 2018 accounts.
HSE paid Irish firm €14.1m for ventilators that remain unused 

A HSE spokesperson said there 'were issues with the quality of the delivered products' and the ventilators were 'not deployed in clinical settings'.

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 07:00
Cianan Brennan

The HSE paid €14.1m to an Irish company for ventilators from China which were never used due to "issues with the quality".

In March, the HSE recruited an Irish-based events management company, Roqu Media International Limited, to import medical ventilators and other supplies for use in Irish hospitals in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, while five flights worth of supplies were delivered in April, the ventilators were never used.

A HSE spokesperson said there “were issues with the quality of the delivered products” and the ventilators were “not deployed in clinical settings”.

The HSE remains “in continuing discussions” with Roqu to "resolve issues arising”.

Roqu owner Robert Quirke said the issues were due to ventilators requiring “specific ongoing calibration”, adding that “we have previously connected the HSE to the manufacturers for clarification”.

It is unclear what background Roqu, a company with a track record in festival management in the Middle East, had in the procurement of medical products.

In March, the HSE was scrambling for medical supplies in the face of a global shortage and had an urgent need for ventilators for the most vulnerable Covid-19 patients.

Read More

Cork has third-lowest Covid rate in country but situation 'still fragile'

Roqu, owned by Westmeath native Mr Quirke and first incorporated in 2017, had no Irish trading history previous to the HSE deal per its 2018 accounts.

Mr Quirke, a 41-year-old former IDA executive who describes himself as the president and CEO of Roqu Group, is also the firm’s sole employee, while the company’s headquarters is based in an apartment complex in Dublin.

The deal with the HSE led to five flight deliveries to Dublin and Shannon airports of over 1.5m pieces of medical equipment, according to Mr Quirke, including ventilators and medical air compressors, intensive care beds, personal protective equipment, and other medical equipment.

It is unclear exactly how many ventilators were delivered. In April, Roqu stated that 200 machines had arrived in Ireland via four flights. 

However, in correspondence with the Irish Examiner, Mr Quirke said that just 72 ventilators were delivered. 

He said that Roqu had made no profit on the deliveries and had “no intention of gaining huge profits from PPE or medical equipment”.

More in this section

Woman, 50s, dies after collision between pedestrian and vehicle Woman, 50s, dies after collision between pedestrian and vehicle
Coronavirus - Fri Dec 11, 2020 NI health minister would have liked ‘stricter’ pre-Christmas coronavirus measures
Coronavirus - Wed Nov 18, 2020 Call to restrict movements now if spending Christmas with vulnerable relatives
Technology Stock

Gardaí warn of unsolicited emails and texts regarding parcel deliveries

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices