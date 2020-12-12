Naval service to get new fire-resistant uniforms next year

The Naval Service is to undergo a roll-out early next year of new hi-tech uniforms which are fire-resistant, don't melt, warm in cold weather and there are even ones specifically designed for expectant mothers.

It's the first time since the 1960s that the Naval Service has undergone a major change in uniforms, with the new ones having camouflage patterns.

Lieutenant Commander Cian O'Mearain, who was part of the project team which worked on them, said it was expected the new uniforms would be distributed from February and by the end of March, all 900-plus Naval Service personnel would have them.

He explained that prior to now, Naval Service personnel had been discouraged from wearing uniform while not working.

This practice is to be discontinued from next year as the Naval Service wants to be more visible to the public.

“There were various different requirements for people. You have people who get cold out on deck [on Atlantic winter patrols] or people who get hot, as was experienced during scorching weather in the recent Mediterranean [migrant rescue] operations, or those working in engine rooms,” Lt Comdr O'Mearain said.

The fabric being used, which is derived from beech wood cellulose, traps air better for heat, but also lets moisture out. It self-extinguishes in a fire and it doesn't melt.

The team which developed the new uniforms spoke extensively to other navies to ensure they got the best results.

Able Seaman Karen Casey models the new Naval Service uniform. Picture: David Jones, Naval service photographer

“We spoke to people in the Royal Navy who remembered the need for such types of uniforms, but they had forgotten about their importance, only remembering it during the Falklands War. We also spoke to people in the US Navy who 10 years ago got nylon uniforms which melted,” Lt Comdr O'Mearain said.

We tested 22 different materials and set fire to them. It was a fascinating learning experience.”

The uniforms are being supplied by Co Tyrone-based company Tailored Image. The fabric comes from Europe and the stitching is being done in China.

“We expect to start issuing them in February and have them completely rolled out by March. Each person will get three uniforms,” he said.

“For the first time, there will be tailored options for men and women and there's a maternity option as well. We have a number of women in the Naval Service and we want more to join, so that's important,” Lieut Comdr O'Mearain added.

The Naval Service is awaiting delivery of name tags and ranks markings before all the new uniforms can be issued.