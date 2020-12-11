Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak

Mark Loftus, principal of Claremorris Boys National School, described the whole ordeal as "exceptionally stressful".
Claremorris Boys National School will close from today.

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 14:13
Vivienne Clarke

The principal of a primary school in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, has defended his decision to close the school early for the Christmas holidays after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The idea of keeping schools open at all costs was not acceptable, Mark Loftus told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“We were left with no alternative. We are trying to be both reactive and proactive,” he added.

Mr Loftus explained that the school has 125 pupils divided into five classes, two of which had to be sent home because of a number of cases diagnosed recently.

In the three weeks since the first case was discovered the two classes had to go into lockdown because of subsequent cases and their close and casual contacts, he explained.

A further two cases were confirmed by parents on Thursday at which stage Mr Loftus contacted public health officials and asked that the school be closed. However, the public health officials were not willing to do so, he said.

Mr Loftus said that he felt he was left with no alternative but to close the school to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the school community and to allay the fears among parents, teachers and pupils.

He described the whole ordeal as "exceptionally stressful".

We felt it was the right decision to make. We were left with no alternative.

Mr Loftus said it had been unrealistic to expect schools to stay open “at all costs”, and that children had been asking why it was necessary to have windows open in the middle of winter.

Mr Loftus said he had hoped that the Department of Education and public health officials would be supportive of his decision. But they had wanted to see evidence of cross-contamination.

“From our perspective, we were very aware of the anxiety levels at home and among the pupils,” he said.

The principal said he knew families wanted to have a safe Christmas and some were concerned about older or vulnerable family members. 

“We felt it was the right decision to make. We were left with no alternative.”

#covid-19schoolscoronavirusplace: mayoplace: claremorris
