Green Party accused of hypocrisy over 'volunteer internship' role

The Green Party has been branded "hypocritical" for advertising for a "volunteer internship" despite advocating for a ban on unpaid internships.

A job advert, seen by the Irish Examiner, was sent to students at Trinity College and asks for applicants for a five-day-a-week pilot position, working 10am-4pm.

"Full attendance is expected of all volunteers throughout the work placement. In addition, volunteers will be requested to keep a daily reflective journal, complete daily tasks as assigned by their team managers, and submit a final policy brief and/or departmental report on a topic to be agreed with the Administrative Officer," the advertisement says.

A detailed payment scheme for the work is not given, but the terms and conditions note: "A stipend will be provided at the end of all successful participation in recognition of the work contribution made by participants. Vouched travel, subsistence, and/or work-related expenses such as mobile phone and/or broadband top-ups will be reimbursed."

The Green Party's employment policy supports a ban on the use of unpaid internships and says payment of at least minimum wage should be made to interns in all for-profit organisations.

However, the Irish Examiner spoke to one woman who worked in Leinster House for the Green Party in 2018 and says she was not paid.

"I needed a reference to get into a course so I went through a lot of hoops to get an internship in the Irish parliament," she said.

When I noticed they paid some of their interns, I asked could I be paid and was refused, and refused travel expenses.

"I really needed the reference so I still had to go for it."

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says he finds the advert to be unpaid student labour. "It's more shocking when it contradicts their own policy in this regard.

"It looks very clear from the advertisement for this scheme that the people will be doing real work for the Green Party and it's quite shocking they would not pay people for that work."

The Green Party has not responded to requests for comment.