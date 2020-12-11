Green Party accused of hypocrisy over 'volunteer internship' role

A job advert, seen by the Irish Examiner, was sent to students at Trinity College and asks for applicants for a five-day-a-week pilot position, working 10am-4pm.
Green Party accused of hypocrisy over 'volunteer internship' role

Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, whose employment policy supports a ban on the use of unpaid internships.

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 14:01
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Green Party has been branded "hypocritical" for advertising for a "volunteer internship" despite advocating for a ban on unpaid internships.

A job advert, seen by the Irish Examiner, was sent to students at Trinity College and asks for applicants for a five-day-a-week pilot position, working 10am-4pm.

"Full attendance is expected of all volunteers throughout the work placement. In addition, volunteers will be requested to keep a daily reflective journal, complete daily tasks as assigned by their team managers, and submit a final policy brief and/or departmental report on a topic to be agreed with the Administrative Officer," the advertisement says.

A detailed payment scheme for the work is not given, but the terms and conditions note: "A stipend will be provided at the end of all successful participation in recognition of the work contribution made by participants. Vouched travel, subsistence, and/or work-related expenses such as mobile phone and/or broadband top-ups will be reimbursed."

The Green Party's employment policy supports a ban on the use of unpaid internships and says payment of at least minimum wage should be made to interns in all for-profit organisations.

However, the Irish Examiner spoke to one woman who worked in Leinster House for the Green Party in 2018 and says she was not paid.

"I needed a reference to get into a course so I went through a lot of hoops to get an internship in the Irish parliament," she said.

When I noticed they paid some of their interns, I asked could I be paid and was refused, and refused travel expenses. 

"I really needed the reference so I still had to go for it."

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says he finds the advert to be unpaid student labour. "It's more shocking when it contradicts their own policy in this regard.

"It looks very clear from the advertisement for this scheme that the people will be doing real work for the Green Party and it's quite shocking they would not pay people for that work."

The Green Party has not responded to requests for comment.

Read More

Green Party pushes for ‘wellbeing indicators’ to determine economic decisions

More in this section

Bobby Storey funeral Perception of two-tier policing over Bobby Storey funeral ‘must be addressed’
Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak
Irish consumers losing trust in banks due to lack of in-person services, study finds Irish consumers losing trust in banks due to lack of in-person services, study finds
politicsinternshipsorganisation: green party
Coronavirus

Covid-19: 12 deaths and 538 new cases in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices