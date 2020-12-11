President Higgins pays tribute to heroic teachers and school communities

President Micheal D Higgins has paid tribute to heroic teachers and other school staff as part of 'Go Raibh Maith Agaibh' day (GRMA) today.

As part of the inaugural event, primary and post-primary classrooms across the country will pause to air a video message from prominent Irish politicians, media, and sports personalities, thanking school communities for their ongoing efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his message of support, President Higgins hailed the dedication and sacrifices made by all those associated with Ireland’s schools.

"Despite the circumstances thrown up by having to respond to the virus, your dedication to the nation’s children has remained steadfast," he said.

"All of you have worked with great dedication to ensure our school gates could reopen in August and our young people could return to schools that would operate under the safest conditions possible. I am aware of the many complex plans and processes that had to be drawn up, and the greatly transformed school environment and working day to which you all had to adapt in order to make this happen.

"May I thank you for all of the generous sacrifices made. Your flexibility, compassion and professionalism has ensured that our young people have been enabled to resume their education, maintain and develop friendships, and continue to grow and learn alongside their peers in a positive and nurturing school environment.

"Like all good communities, a healthy school community is one which thrives through the contribution of many people, working together to create and sustain places of belonging, of care and of shared interests and experience."

Teachers, SNAs, ancillary staff, school transport workers, student leaders, secretaries, and custodial workers will all be commended for their contributions in helping keep Irish schools open and safe.

Go Raibh Maith Agaibh Day has been organised by the advisory board of National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals in collaboration with education partners and student leaders.

Helen Raftery, NAPD advisory board member and CEO of Junior Achievement Ireland said GRMA day was a way for the public to acknowledge school communities all around the country.

She said: “The pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges for our primary and post-primary schools.

"As we approach the Christmas period in this year like no other, it so important to acknowledge the huge effort by all involved in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 and enabling a continuation of the hugely important role that schools play in all our lives.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to our school communities and I congratulate all those who’ve contributed to this national day of celebration.”

“Colleagues in all fields central to providing an enjoyable and meaningful education for our students have gone above and beyond to ensure and maintain a return to traditional classroom education in recent months," said Clive Byrne, Director of the National Association for Principals and Deputies.

“I’d like to especially acknowledge the reserve of our students who have adapted and adhered to school public health measures with a maturity beyond that expected of them.