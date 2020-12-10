Northern Ireland’s leaders prepared to take coronavirus vaccination in public

Northern Ireland’s leaders have confirmed they are both willing to take the coronavirus vaccine publicly.

First Minister Arlene Foster also dismissed concerns around the jab raised by one of her party’s councillors as “palpably not true”.

Mid and East Antrim councillor John Carson said he would not take the vaccination, claiming it “contains stem cells and tissue from aborted babies”.

Mrs Foster said she does not agree with Mr Carson’s comments.

“I think he is wrong and the position that I and the party has is that this vaccine is safe, and that people should take it because it is our pathway to normality,” she said.

The DUP leader said any disciplinary matters will be dealt with within the party.

“John is wrong, and he should reflect on that because some of the things that he has said are palpably not true,” she added.

Health minister Robin Swann also spoke out to reassure over the vaccine.

He criticised some pro-life activists who have spoken out against the jab as “ironically criticising a vaccination programme that will save many lives”.

“Making unfounded claims on social media is overstepping the line and I urge them to think again,” he said, adding that the Pfizer vaccine does not contain any human cells.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the Stormont Executive, Mrs Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed they would be willing to get the jab in public.

“I have no difficulty doing that, I will be taking the vaccination,” Mrs Foster said.

“I am very much looking forward to taking the vaccination to protect myself, my family and my friends and colleagues.”

Ms O’Neill said: “I am more than happy to take the vaccination whenever it is my turn, and more than happy to do it in public because I believe that is the way through. This is the real way to fight back against Covid and I’m absolutely 100% content to take it.”

The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNtech jab started in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, with vaccinators and care home residents and staff among the first to receive it.