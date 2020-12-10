Taoiseach: Brexit deal is still possible

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the frank exchange of views between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson was a “good thing” and a deal is still possible.

Speaking in Brussels, the Taoiseach there can be no winners or losers in these negotiations from here on.

“There has to be a common purpose in terms of getting a deal over the line, in my view, because it makes sense to get a trading deal. And we’re very aware of the difficulties around level playing field, the dispute resolution mechanism to underpin that, and fisheries. But I think in the overall interests of the people of Europe, it’s very important in my view that a deal is ultimately reached,” he said.

Dialogue is important and where people continue to talk and engage, there's always the possibility of a deal, he said.

“I think it’s very important now that both sides approach this in the context of what is the right thing for the citizens of Europe, for the United Kingdom, for Ireland.

"I've no doubt and I've consistently said that a deal is better for workers and for employers, and for certainty and clarity in terms of our respective economies,” he said.

Mr Martin said that he didn’t expect a breakthrough last evening.

“The fact that they met for quite a lengthy period of time and had that frank exchange of views in itself is a good thing. And the fact that the negotiators are mandated to go back in again and try and break the log jam is a positive,” he added.

I mean 97% of this is agreed. Are we saying that we’re going to lose out on a deal because of the 3%, notwithstanding the significance of the issue?

"But the bottom line is, that a hell of a lot of work is being done, a lot of agreement has been reached on quite a lot of this. And so, in my view, one final effort is required here and there will obviously be a need for compromise in the end of the day,” the Taoiseach said.

The difficulty, he said, is around the state aid area, as well where there would be fears in Europe that over time the UK endeavour to gain competitive advantage over certain sectors of industry or over certain areas.

“The British consumer and the marketplace determines a lot of this as well in terms of the suitability of certain goods' standards in the market place. And so, I think there is a way through that in terms of the issues as seen by both sides, and I think it is one that in my view can be negotiated,” he said.