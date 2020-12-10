Prison Service refuses to say if staff have been sanctioned for penalising whistleblowers

The Irish Prison Service has declined to confirm how many of its staff have been sanctioned for penalising or discriminating against whistleblowers for their actions in recent years.

Under questioning at the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon, director-general of the service Caron McCaffrey said she had “no specific information” as to any such disciplinary action having been taken against IPS staff.

She said the IPS had brought in a protected disclosure policy in 2016, which was subsequently updated in 2018, which leads to full external scrutiny of all complaints “at every stage of the process”.

Director of human resources with the IPS, Don Culliton said there had been more than 40 disciplinary cases taken against staff in 2019, but said he couldn’t say if any of them related to protected disclosure issues.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster told him that “you’d imagine if they were related to a protected disclosure you’d have it in your mind”.

“We’ll assume there were none until we’re corrected,” she added.

She called for the PAC to order an investigation by the Inspector of Prisons into “the outstanding issues we have seen here today”.

The hearing was being held in light of the news that several leading public officials, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, are to be investigated for allegedly failing to protect a whistleblower, now retired prison officer Noel McGree, after he made a protected disclosure, the subject of which was then referred back to the IPS by the Department of Justice.

That complaint has since been deemed admissible for a full investigation by an independent barrister.

Mr McGree’s name was read into the public record, with his permission, by Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry in order to allow Ms McCaffrey and secretary-general of the Department of Justice Oonagh McPhillips to comment on his case.

However, both declined to do so, saying they could not comment on any matters involving a named individual.

“Certainly we take disciplinary action very seriously in the Irish Prison Service,” Mr Culliton said.

The meeting became very heated when Mr MacSharry turned the questioning towards an issue he had raised at the previous Dáil Public Accounts Committee in January 2019 regarding a claim of alleged sexual harassment made by an agency nurse against a prisoner in November 2018.

The nurse, who subsequently had all shifts with the IPS terminated following her complaint, received €65,000 from the Workplace Relations Commission due to the “penalisation” she had been subjected to.

Mr MacSharry said Mr Culliton had said at the January 2019 meeting that he would investigate issues of alleged sexual harassment with the agencies utilised by the IPS. He asked what had come of that investigation.

Mr Culliton responded that it was not within his power to comment on a specific issue.

With Mr MacSharry reminded repeatedly by committee chair Catherine Murphy that identifying individuals is prohibited due to the amended scope of PAC’s remit under new Dáil rules, he responded by accusing the witnesses of “stonewalling” and questioned “what kind of banana republic are we living in”.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan then complained that she was unaware of the issues Mr MacSharry had raised, and suggested he was deviating from the committee’s remit to hold public bodies to account regarding their finances.

She accused Mr MacSharry of “grandstanding, showboating, and shouting women down” and said he should consult with colleagues if seeking to raise an issue.

A clearly irate Mr MacSharry replied that it is “not my job if you can’t do the work to check the transcripts”.

He said he had made it clear at the new PAC’s first meeting in September that he would be seeking to raise the issue of sexual harassment with the IPS at their hearing.