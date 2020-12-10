Strained working conditions of games industry in Ireland revealed 

People working in the games industry here are low paid, can work up to 70 hours a week, and more than one in ten have experienced discrimination, according to a new report.

A study surveying games workers in Ireland, entitled What's the Score?, found that those working in the industry are more likely to be on insecure contracts.

The report was written by Joshua Moody and Professor Aphra Kerr of Maynooth University and the survey was assisted by Game Workers Unite Ireland, an affiliated branch of the Financial Services Union in Ireland.

The most recent estimate suggests there are 1,890 employed across all sub-sectors in the games sector here.

In total, 223 respondents completed the survey. Almost three-quarters of those who responded are male and more than half are aged 30 or under.

According to the report, "64% of respondents have experienced low pay in the games sector in Ireland and 17% of respondents have experienced missed payments, while 45% note working unpaid overtime".

It also found that 55.5% of respondents have been required to work crunch time — extra hours for extended periods of time in order to finish a project or meet a deadline.

Many said they are expected to deal with work issues even when they are off and 14.5% of respondents said they work from 55 to in excess of 70 hours per week.

The report states: "Game workers face many issues in their work, with low pay, unpaid overtime, and a lack of benefits widely experienced."

In addition, 62% of survey respondents said they do not have secure employment contracts, while 43% of respondents note experiencing frequent job instability, including through lay-offs and impermanent contract status.

According to the study: "12% have experienced harassment and/or intimidation based on their gender, ethnicity, age or sexuality.

"Furthermore, experiences of discrimination came in the form of interpersonal relations (20%), working conditions (10%), workloads (8.5%), pay and bonuses (8.5%), and more."

It says harassment, discrimination, and inequity are disproportionately experienced by women.

Almost two-thirds of respondents want the support of an organised community of workers and a similar percentage are interested in collective bargaining to improve wage standards.

Recommendations include fostering confidential dialogue across the game sector workforce, building collective representation, and facilitating worker assemblies to address issues in the industry.

