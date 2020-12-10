Epilepsy sufferers warned to avoid video game until seizure risk addressed

An Irish charity has welcomed the news that a major video game developer is adding extra warnings to its latest game after claims were made that it had caused epileptic seizures.

Epilepsy Ireland said those with epilepsy photosensitivity should avoid Cyberpunk 2077 until the issue can be fixed. CD Projekt Red, who created the game, announced on Twitter that it was adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the end-user license agreement.

“We know that this is a long-awaited release for many gamers across Ireland but it is extremely unfortunate that these issues were not identified and addressed fully prior to the release,” said Paddy McGeoghegan of Epilepsy Ireland.

The game, which is due to be released on Thursday, features Keanu Reeves as one of the main characters.

“We do welcome that the developers have introduced a warning into the game about the possibility of seizure triggers," said Mr McGeoghegan.

"Our advice for gamers with photosensitive epilepsy and parents of gamers with photosensitivity epilepsy would be to refrain from playing until Cyberpunk’s developers have confirmed whether or not the issues identified can be fixed.”

It comes after Game Informer editor Liana Ruppert published a piece where she noted that cutscene in the game had caused her to experience a seizure. The developers thanked Game Informer on Twitter for highlighting the issue, and said: “Regarding a more permanent solution, (the) dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible.”

According to Ms Ruppert, the game features “a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs" similar to those used by neurologists for diagnosis purposes.

Mr McGeoghegan said what Ms Ruppert was referring to was a “photic stimulation test” which tries to decipher whether a person had photosensitive epilepsy or not.

If a person with photosensitive epilepsy chooses to proceed and play the game, Epilepsy Ireland is advising them to take a number of precautions such as sitting as far away as possible from the screen in a well-lit room, reducing the brightness of the screen, and not letting children play the game when they are tired.

Another step is to cover one eye while playing, advises Epilepsy Ireland, and to have a friend/family member on hand who knows how to administer seizure first aid.

CD Projekt Red had not, at the time of print, issued a response to queries from the Irish Examiner.