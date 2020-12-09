DSPCA rescued 2,500 animals in 2020 as income drops 80% due to pandemic

The DSPCA has launched its Christmas appeal this week reminding people that a dog is not just for Christmas or the pandemic - they are for life.

It said the huge increase in people now working from home resulted in an increase in the numbers looking to get a pet.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, staff are seeing up to 30 applications for each dog.

The increased demand is pushing people online and leading to them buying expensive puppies which often come from illegal puppy farms.

"It is not unusual now to hear of people paying €2,000 or €3,000 for a puppy, when pre-Covid, that same puppy would have sold for somewhere between €400-800," said Suzanne McGovern, Corporate Relations Manager at the DSPCA.

"It is estimated that around 70,000 puppies are born in Ireland every year and between 30,000 - 40,000 of these are on puppy farms, both legal and illegal.

"The number of new dogs that are being registered in Ireland on official databases has increased by 25%."

Whether it is Christmas or the pandemic that has led to the decision to get a pet, people are being reminded to #AdoptDontShop.

Read More Santa makes special early visit to brave Cork boy

In 2020, the DSPCA rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed over 2,500 animals in the last 12 months from situations of cruelty, neglect, abandonment and straying.

This year has brought challenges for the charity which marks their 180th anniversary this year.

"Along with so many other charitable organisations, we have had to change the way that we work entirely to find new sources of income to remain operational.

"Our donations and income are down 80% since March of this year."

The DSPCA has welcomed the announcement that it is one of online lottery company Lottoland's new charity partners.

The new partnership with Lottoland will specifically look to support the DSPCA’s Mobile Veterinary Clinic which is a subsidised veterinary service to low-income communities and helps over 1,900 pet owners each year.

Suzanne McGovern Corporate Relations Manager DSPCA with Pogo and Graham Ross from Lottoland with Lennie. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

In 2021, the service aims to help more families and pet owners who are struggling financially to take care their pets' medical needs.

The service also provides subsidised spaying/neutering surgeries and along with the charity’s dedicated vet team, they will neuter over 3,000 animals next year.

“We’re thrilled to be in a position to partner with the DSPCA as part of our Win Win Charity Lotto launch planned for December," said Graham Ross, Lottoland's Irish Country Manager.

"The entire DSPCA team have done an amazing job keeping their vital services running during a challenging 2020 and with the demand for their services never having been higher, the need for new and innovative funding sources continues to grow."

The Win Win Charity Lotto will go live later this month and will run every Sunday with a minimum €5 million jackpot for a €1.50 line. The DSPCA will benefit from 10% of all sales.