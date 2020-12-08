Parent's leave to be extended by three weeks

The Government's decision to extend parent's leave, for each parent, from two weeks to five weeks has been broadly welcomed.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman secured Cabinet approval to extend paid parent's leave, which was introduced in 2019.

When introduced, the act allowed for two weeks of paid leave for each parent to be taken in the first year after the birth or adoptive placement of a child.

Under new proposals approved by the Government on Tuesday, each parent will be given an additional three weeks of leave, and the period in which it can be taken will be extended to the first two years after the birth or adoptive placement of a child.

It is anticipated that the legislation will be introduced in the new year and the scheme will be operational by April. Parents will be able to avail of the additional leave after the legislation is commenced, and it will be available to parents whose child is born after November 2019.

The extension of parent's benefit is a matter for the Minister for Social Protection. Changes to the IT system to implement the extension of parent's leave is expected to take until April 2021.

Mr O’Gorman is examining whether backdated payments can be made for individuals who take the additional parent's leave prior to the IT changes being made.

“We’re committed to ensuring every child gets the best possible start in life, and supporting parents to spend more time with their kids is a big part of that," said Mr O'Gorman, after a Cabinet meeting.

"I hope this five weeks' paid parent's leave will help mothers and fathers take that time in those precious first couple of years with their child.”

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore welcomed the Cabinet approval to extend parental leave by three weeks, but urged the Department of Children to make it payable to parents at the start of the new year and not in April, as proposed in the budget.

At the same meeting, the Cabinet also approved the amendment of the Adoptive Leave Act 1995 to enable married male same-sex adopting couples to avail of adoptive leave; the provisions will also allow all adopting couples to choose who should take the leave.

"Allowing couples to choose who avails of adoptive leave is also important for all couples, as it allows us to move past the gender norms which place the burden of childcare disproportionately on women."