'Absolute guarantee' of disruption at Irish ports, warns Brexit expert

Deal or no deal, it is an "absolute guarantee" that Brexit will bring unprecedented disruption at Irish ports, tunnels, and traffic lanes.

That is according to Brexit expert Mike McGrath of Arvo Procurement, who has been advising business leaders of the potential disruption at events across the country since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

As negotiations enter the 11th hour and a compromise is still elusive, Mr McGrath said delays and disruption would occur even if a deal is struck.

"There is no way around it, it is inevitable — an absolute guarantee, I believe," said Mr McGrath. "The UK is now a third country from the EU, with import and export declarations required. There is no way in the world that those declarations are going to be 100% correct from day one, and I don't believe any of our ports have the infrastructure ready to deal with what is coming in relation to ongoing checks and controls."

The issue at hand is that nobody can know the level of inspection and regulation that is going to be in place, according to Mr McGrath.

"If they wanted, they could turn a blind eye and allow shipments to go uninspected, but if they are going to be enforced and every document and shipment is inspected, and every single pallet is opened and evaluated, there is going to be delays."

There has been a surge of companies in Ireland stockpiling ahead of the deadline, but there was still frustrating apathy within UK firms about the processes coming, he said.

That could lead to Irish companies having to pick up the tab for collecting goods in Britain and bringing them home that would normally have been exported from Britain to Ireland without an issue, said Mr McGrath.

"There is ferocious stockpiling going on at the moment, with warehouses and storerooms bulging with imports from the UK. Naturally, that will mean a downfall in shipments in January. It will be the quietest month for pallets from the UK for 10 years.

"The UK companies have been told for a long time that Brexit is an opportunity, and a lot of them that export to Ireland have done little to prepare for it. They don't realise what is required. Some Irish companies that rely on this trade will have to pick up the import and exports declarations and the paper trails."

Even an excellently run Irish firm will run into headaches with bottlenecks as they try to retrieve vital components from England, he warned.

Normality will take "many months", said Mr McGrath.