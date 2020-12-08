Brexit: Agreement made 'in principle' on Northern Ireland protocol

As a result of the deal the UK will remove a number of clauses from the controversial Internal Markets Bill and will not introduce any similar provisions to the Taxation Bill.
Brexit: Agreement made 'in principle' on Northern Ireland protocol

The agreement was reached today between UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and EU Commisssion VIce President Maros Sefcovic. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 14:25
Ciarán Sunderland

An agreement has been reached in principle on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol which forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This relates to areas that include, Border Control Posts/Entry Points specifically for checks on animals and plants, and the supply of medicines.

It also deals with the supply of chilled meats, and other food products to supermarkets in the North.

As a result of the deal the UK will remove a number of clauses from the controversial Internal Markets Bill and will not introduce any similar provisions to the Taxation Bill.

In a joint statement after a meeting of the U.K. and EU's Joint Committee, the UK and European Union (EU) said that “an agreement in principle” had been reached on all issues.

In view of these “mutually-agreed solutions”, the UK Government will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill – which could have overridden the Withdrawal Agreement – and it will not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill.

The joint statement setting out progress in the talks led by UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and EU Commisssion Vice President Maros Sefcovic said: “Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.” 

There was also “clarification” on the application of rules on state subsidies.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it was positive news that agreement in principle has been reached on the outstanding issues on the implementation of the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

He said: “Of particular significance is the commitment by the UK to withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the Internal Market Bill, bringing it back into line with its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.

This positive development comes after significant and productive engagement between the EU and the UK on implementation of the protocol, as provided for under the Withdrawal Agreement.

“I look forward to an early meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee, chaired by commission vice president Maros Sefcovic and Michael Gove, to formalise the agreements reached.

“I hope this may also provide some of the positive momentum necessary to instil confidence and trust and allow progress in the wider context of the future relationship negotiations.”

-With reporting from Press Association

Read More

Q&A: What are the main sticking points with Brexit? 

More in this section

Cabinet approves controversial pay increase for judges and whips Cabinet approves controversial pay increase for judges and whips
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020 Covid-19: Health Minister announces who will get vaccine first
Galway city at night Planning sought for Irish side of €450m UK interconnector
brexit
Baby mice with two mums

Mice infestations close sushi restaurant and Asian food market

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices