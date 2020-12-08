Brexit: Agreement made 'in principle' on Northern Ireland protocol

An agreement has been reached in principle on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol which forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This relates to areas that include, Border Control Posts/Entry Points specifically for checks on animals and plants, and the supply of medicines.

It also deals with the supply of chilled meats, and other food products to supermarkets in the North.

As a result of the deal the UK will remove a number of clauses from the controversial Internal Markets Bill and will not introduce any similar provisions to the Taxation Bill.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 Pleased to announce that thanks to hard work, @michaelgove and I have reached an agreement in principle on all issues re the #WithdrawalAgreement implementation. This will ensure it is fully operational as of 1 Jan, incl. the Protocol on Ireland/NI 👉 https://t.co/RaWNEVbxrt pic.twitter.com/1OCjapNd3F — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) December 8, 2020

In a joint statement after a meeting of the U.K. and EU's Joint Committee, the UK and European Union (EU) said that “an agreement in principle” had been reached on all issues.

In view of these “mutually-agreed solutions”, the UK Government will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill – which could have overridden the Withdrawal Agreement – and it will not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill.

The joint statement setting out progress in the talks led by UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and EU Commisssion Vice President Maros Sefcovic said: “Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

There was also “clarification” on the application of rules on state subsidies.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it was positive news that agreement in principle has been reached on the outstanding issues on the implementation of the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Good progress! - will finally provide some certainty on implementation of #Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland. Practical cooperation & flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses. https://t.co/QKkOlx37Cl — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 8, 2020

He said: “Of particular significance is the commitment by the UK to withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the Internal Market Bill, bringing it back into line with its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.

This positive development comes after significant and productive engagement between the EU and the UK on implementation of the protocol, as provided for under the Withdrawal Agreement.

“I look forward to an early meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee, chaired by commission vice president Maros Sefcovic and Michael Gove, to formalise the agreements reached.

“I hope this may also provide some of the positive momentum necessary to instil confidence and trust and allow progress in the wider context of the future relationship negotiations.”

-With reporting from Press Association