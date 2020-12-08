Name cyberbullying bill 'Coco's Law',  pleads mother of suicide victim

A woman whose daughter took her own life after years of vicious bullying has asked the justice minister to keep her name on a cyberbullying bill.

Nicole Fox Fenlon, 21, died by suicide following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018. She was affectionately known as ‘Coco’, a name that came about because her little cousin couldn’t pronounce ‘Nicole’.

Since her daughter's death, Nicole's mother Jackie Fox has campaigned for stricter punishment measures for online abuse.

A petition supporting the bill, first brought to the Dáil by Labour's Brendan Howlin, attracted huge support online.

Ms Fox says that she has been assured throughout her campaign that the bill would be named Coco's Law.

However, last week Ms Fox found out that the official title of the bill will be the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill, which follows the naming conventions of other laws in Ireland.

Jackie Fox says Nicole was stalked constantly. Picture: Paul Dillon

In a Dáil debate last week Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that this was due to advice she had received.

However, she said that she believed that Nicole's legacy would be the bill's provisions, which make cyberbullying a crime.

"I completely understand this is something that people want to be connected with Nicole and her legacy.

"I believe that it will be known as Coco's Law, even if it is not in the title.

"On the advice I have received I cannot, unfortunately, include that as part of the title."

Speaking today, however, Ms Fox said that the naming was important.

"Of course it's important that the law goes through. But for me, the name is a different matter altogether. She was my baby girl, my only daughter, my best friend, she was everything for me.

"There was no law in place for me to save my daughter or anyone. Nicole was bullied physically and online. She was stalked constantly.

To have the name on the law is so important.

"I thought I failed her when I lost her, but I didn't, the Government did. And the only thing I can give her is her name to live on forever.

"I can't describe how much it would mean to me. It's a chance to move forward. Not on, but forward.

"She matters. Not mattered — matters."

Ms Fox will meet Ms McEntee this evening to discuss the issue. A spokesperson said that the minister is keen to pass the legislation this year.

"Minister McEntee is glad Ms Fox has taken up her invitation to meet today, when they can both discuss Ms Fox's concerns.

"Passing this legislation is one of Minster McEntee's top priorities and she personally requested that extra Dáil time be made available in the week before Christmas to ensure it passes through the Oireachtas and becomes law by the end of the year.

"Minister McEntee has worked closely with Brendan Howlin and with all parties and none across the Dáil to progress this legislation as speedily as possible.

"The minister has said Nicole and Jackie are one of the main reasons she is determined to follow through on her promise that the bill will pass through the Dáil and Seanad by Christmas.

"The minister has also said that the bill will be part of Nicole's legacy, thanks to Jackie's tireless efforts."