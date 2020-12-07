Possibility of driving tests being cancelled with low temperatures forecast

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned that icy conditions may result in driving tests being cancelled.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be “icy stretches leading to dangerous driving conditions” on Monday.

A status yellow fog warning is also in place across the country until 1pm today, with Met Éireann warning of “dense fog with a risk of freezing fog in places”.

The RSA said last night: “As low temperatures are forecast over the coming days, there is a possibility that some driving tests may have to be cancelled.

“If this happens, we will contact affected customers to inform them, and the affected tests will be rescheduled free of charge.

“If weather conditions are bad where you are, and you feel it unsafe to travel to your test appointment please let us know and we will reschedule a further appointment for you free of charge.”

Spokesperson Brian Farrell said that early-morning tests are most likely to be affected.

“As the day goes on the conditions clear. It might be a case that it’s just the first test slots in the morning that could be lost," he said.

“We’re contacting customers at the moment who may be affected. We may not be able to contact all customers.

“But what we’re telling customers, of course, is that if they don’t feel safe travelling in themselves, that’s ok, just get in touch with us, let us know, and we’ll reschedule their test free of charge.”

It was revealed last week that more than 64,000 learner drivers are facing a lengthy wait of up to 30 weeks before they can sit a driving test.

Liz O’Donnell, chairwoman of the Road Safety Authority, said that, while they are trying to clear the backlog, staffing is one of the main issues.

Ms O’Donnell told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communication Networks that waiting times before Covid-19 was six weeks, but that has now jumped to around 25 to 30 weeks.