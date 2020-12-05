Covid-19: 456 new cases and 13 further deaths confirmed

A further 13 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,099.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 456 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 73,948 confirmed cases.

In a statement, the department of health said a "technical issue" resulted in the under-reporting of case numbers in recent days.

"The reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases today. There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing."

The number of people in ICU is 28, while 231 people are in hospital.

Dublin reported the most cases today with 197 followed by Donegal with 37.

A further 33 cases were confirmed in Limerick, 21 in Louth and 20 in Kilkenny.

There were 13 cases in Cork.

The remaining 148 cases are across 21 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 219 are men and 235 are women.

59% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 39 years old.

Meanwhile, another seven people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the death total to 1,039.

A further 451 people tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health confirmed.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases now stands at 54,628.

With the country preparing to roll out its first doses in the new year, Dr Ronan Glynn said that vaccines in recent times have “saved more lives than any other public health intervention”. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has sought to encourage the public to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine when it is available - by drawing attention to the enormous public health impact other vaccines have had here.

With the country preparing to roll out its first doses in the new year, Dr Ronan Glynn said that vaccines in recent times have “saved more lives than any other public health intervention”.

Read More Cancellations lead Cork restaurant to appeal for bookings

In Britain, the government has defended the UK medicines regulator after criticism from America’s top infectious disease expert that the Pfizer vaccine approval had been “rushed”.

A further 397 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

In comments he has since rowed back from, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Britain “kind of ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile” after becoming the first country in the world to sign off on allowing the vaccine to be administered.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) hit back at Dr Fauci’s comments, saying it had “rigorously assessed the data” – comments Number 10 reiterated on Friday.

A further 397 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK. There have also been 15,539 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, down from over 16,000 yesterday.