Status yellow fog warning issued by Met Éireann

Fog lingers over a roundabout in Bandon in West Cork after last month's Met Éireann

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 10:37
Ciarán Sunderland

A status yellow weather warning for fog tomorrow has been issued for the entire country by Met Éireann. 

There is a risk of freezing in certain locations with dense fog expected. 

The warning was issued this morning at 8am and comes into effect at midnight tonight. 

The weather forecaster has left the warning in place until 10am on Monday morning next week. 

There is also a status yellow gale warning for Irish waters today. 

Northerly winds are predicted to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish coastal waters. 

This morning's warning ranges from waters at Wicklow Head to Valentia to Bloody Foreland and becoming confined to southwestern sea areas this afternoon.

