'Socialise with care' this weekend as six Covid deaths, 265 new cases confirmed

Public health experts have urged people to socialise responsibly this weekend after six deaths related to Covid-19 and 265 new cases were announced tonight.

The latest deaths brought the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,086. The seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 38.2.

In its latest daily update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said that as of midnight Thursday, it had been notified of 265 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease so far to 73,491.

It also said that a technical issue that delayed the uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. The issue led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days.

“The reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases on Saturday,” it said.

“There has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing.

“Day-on-day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses.”

Of the cases notified yesterday, 133 are men, 131 are women, and 66% are under 45 years' of age.

The median age is 33 years' old, with 84 cases in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There were 12 cases reported in Cork, where the 14-day incidence rate is now at 49.4, with 268 cases reported in the last two weeks.

As of 2pm on today, 232 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, 27 of which were in intensive care units. There were 14 additional hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

As sections of the hospitality sector, including pubs that serve food, restaurants, and cafes reopened yesterday, Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

“We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks,” he said.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19.

“I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing, and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

The deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people going out this weekend to make every effort to keep safe.

“Plan ahead, meet outside where possible, and keep your contacts to a minimum," he said.

"Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe."